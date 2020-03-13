

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has recommended that all of its employees globally who are able to work from home do so through the month of March amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to reports quoting a company spokesperson.



The coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 132,000 people around the world and killed more than 4,900, according to latest figures from the World Health Organization.



Amazon has said earlier that it would give paid leave for full-time and part-time workers diagnosed with coronavirus or placed into quarantine.



The company also announced the creation of an Amazon Relief Fund with an initial contribution of $25 million. to serve as a pool of grant money for independent delivery drivers, seasonal employees, and others losing pay-checks due to the pandemic.



The retailer has nearly 800,000 employees worldwide, and the majority of the workforce has jobs that require them to be on site. These include delivery drivers and employees working at fulfillment centers.



Last week, Amazon told employees at its offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Seattle area to work from home if they can, until the end of March. The announcement was made after an employee in Seattle tested positive for the coronavirus.



Among other tech giants, Google recently asked all of its North America employees to work from home if their role allows it, according to reports citing the company's internal memo.



The search giant also said it is establishing a COVID-19 fund that will enable all its temporary staff and vendors, globally, to take paid sick leave if they have potential symptoms of COVID-19, or are quarantined.



Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Twitter too have asked their employees to work from home to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.



Several companies are avoiding attending major events, or curbing travel plans of their employees amid worries about the global spread of the coronavirus.



