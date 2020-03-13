

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Government of Nepal, which has so far seen only one confirmed case of the coronavirus, shut down Mount Everest for the rest of the expedition season over fears of contamination of the deadly virus Covid-19.



The Nepal Prime Minister's Office said all climbing permits have been canceled for 48 days from March 14, that is estimated to lead to $4 million annual loss to the government.



The ban on climbing the world's highest peak comes ahead of the spring climbing season.



Last year, a record number of 885 people reached the peak of Everest. 644 of them climbed the icy mountain from Nepal.



The Himalayan nation has barred travelers from eight countries over coronavirus concerns.



China had already canceled expeditions from the Chinese-controlled northern side in Tibet, through which 241 climbers set foot on the Everest in 2019.



In other parts of the world, Algeria, Lithuania and the German state of Bavaria have decided to close down schools to prevent the spread of the virus.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the couple to quarantine. Prime Minister will work from home as he is not showing symptoms of infection.



Australian Home Minister Peter Dutton also tested positive for the killer bug, while Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being tested after one of his personnel was confirmed with corona infection.



In China, where the infection rate is fast receding, only eight new coronavirus cases were reported Friday.



A day after the United States denied entry to some travelers from Europe, Singapore also followed suit.



The U.S.-based Mormon church has suspended services and community gatherings worldwide to prevent the sperad of the virus.



India reported its first coronavirus death in the southern state of Karnataka while Kenya, Ghana and Gabon reported first such case in those countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX