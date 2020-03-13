Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest go-to-market strategy engagement for a pharma company. This success story pinpoints the key challenges faced by a pharma market client, the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client achieve their key objectives, and the business impact of the engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005260/en/

A Pharma Company Developed an Optimal Launch Plan for its New Injectable Cholesterol Drug Using Go-to-Market Strategy

A pharma company, based out of Central Europe, noted that around 70% of new drugs failed to deliver the expected outcome. They wanted to devise a sound drug launch plan to efficiently launch their new injectable cholesterol drug. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering go-to-market engagement. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client wanted to understand key value drivers, develop capabilities for local distribution and commercial sales, and keep pace with evolving cPMG (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) regulations. Besides, the client wanted to adopt approaches to meet manufacturing quality requirements.

Our pharma market research experts can help you to tackle challenges in the pre-launch and post-launch phase. Request FREE proposal for more insights.

Our Approach: To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a go-to-market strategy engagement, risk analysis, competitive price analysis, and marketing strategy engagement. The engagement also involved identifying risks related to new drug R&D, adverse drug reactions, supply chain, and product liability. Besides, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a price analysis study to analyze the prices of similar products in the market.

Business impact of the go-to-market strategy engagement for the pharma market client

Devised a sound pharmaceutical product launch strategy

Identified current risks and evaluated potential risks in the European pharma market

Implemented risk management approaches to tackle market risks coming its way

Cleared the pre-clinical testing for new injectable cholesterol drug in the initial attempt

Devised a marketing plan for promoting their new drug

Identified the right business partners to out-license their drugs

Generated sales of over €1.2 million in one year

You may also like to read some of our recent go-to-market strategy success stories:

Leveraging Go to Market Strategy to Reduce Time to Market and Increase Profits by 16% for a Retail Firm

Infiniti's Go to Market Strategy Helped a Consumer Electronics Company Successfully Launch Their New Product and Enhance Profit Margins by 17%

Market Intelligence Solution to Support a Food and Beverage Company in Devising a Sound Go-to-market Strategy

Want to know how our services can help companies in the pharma industry strategize their business functions? Request more info and our experts will get in touch with you with comprehensive insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005260/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us