As flagged in an interim management statement in January, Carr's Group's UK agricultural activities have been adversely affected by the mild winter that has depressed demand for feed and feed supplements. Based on the order pipeline, management had expected this would be balanced by overperformance in the Engineering division, but delays in receiving orders will lead to underperformance here as well. We cut our FY20 and FY21 EPS estimates by 26% and 10% respectively and reduce our indicative valuation from 190p/share to 172p/share.

