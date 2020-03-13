Technavio has been monitoring the contact center solutions market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.45 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Enghouse Systems Ltd., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corp. and NEC Corp. are some of the major market participants. The integration of IVR into contact centers will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Integration of IVR into contact centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Contact Center Solutions Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Contact Center Solutions Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

Type

Voice

Text

Social

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Contact Center Solutions Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our contact center solutions market report covers the following areas:

Contact Center Solutions Market Size

Contact Center Solutions Market Trends

Contact Center Solutions Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies integration of chatbots for better turnaround times as one of the prime reasons driving the contact center solutions market growth during the next few years.

Contact Center Solutions Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the contact center solutions market, including some of the vendors such as Enghouse Systems Ltd., Five9 Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corp. and NEC Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the contact center solutions market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Contact Center Solutions Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist contact center solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contact center solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the contact center solutions market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contact center solutions market vendors

About Us

