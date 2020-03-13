Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of big data in improving the business outcome of food retailers by driving growth and marketing success.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

Uses of big data in food and beverage industry The use cases of food and beverage analytics solutions

The food and beverage industry is one of the most dynamic industries today, and products have to keep evolving along with consumer preferences. The applications of big data in the food industry is very diverse. Data analytics in food and beverage industry can be used to keep up with customer trends and preferences and enhance marketing efficiency. Big data in the food industry also helps predict out of stock scenarios through effective inventory management.

Hence, big data is very beneficial for food companies that deal with perishable goods like food and beverages.

According to Quantzig's food and beverage analytics experts, "Globally, 1.3 billion tonnes of food is wasted annually. By using big data analytics to closely monitor inventory levels, it is possible to reduce food wastage without constantly ending up with bare shelves."

Benefits of Food and Beverage Analytics Solutions

1: Helps to ensureon-time deliveries

2: Improves operational efficiency

3: Better understanding of product correlations

The growing importance of big data in food industry is helping businesses to waste less and drive better profits. Data analytics in food and beverage industry can also determine how quickly promoted products leave the shelf and predict when they will need to be restocked, resulting in fewer empty shelves and dissatisfied customers.

The growing importance of big data in food industry is helping businesses to waste less and drive better profits. Data analytics in food and beverage industry can also determine how quickly promoted products leave the shelf and predict when they will need to be restocked, resulting in fewer empty shelves and dissatisfied customers.

