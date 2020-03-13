Technavio has been monitoring the 3D printing metal materials market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.59 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Markforged Inc., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB and The ExOne Co. are some of the major market participants. The use of 3D technology in the aerospace sector will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Use of 3D technology in the aerospace sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
3D Printing Metal Materials Market is segmented as below:
Type
- Titanium
- Stainless Steel
- Nickel
- Aluminum
- Others
End-user
- Medical and Healthcare
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Tool and Mold Making
- Academic Institutions
- Other End-users
Geographic Segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 3D printing metal materials market report covers the following areas:
- 3D Printing Metal Materials Market Size
- 3D Printing Metal Materials Market Trends
- 3D Printing Metal Materials Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising demand for high-performance materials as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printing metal materials market growth during the next few years.
3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the 3D printing metal materials market, including some of the vendors such as Markforged Inc., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB and The ExOne Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the 3d printing metal materials market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
3D Printing Metal Materials Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D printing metal materials market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the 3D printing metal materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the 3D printing metal materials market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D printing metal materials market vendors
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: 3D PRINTING METHODS
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Titanium Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Stainless steel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Nickel Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aluminum Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Medical and healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace and defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tool and mold making Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Academic institutions Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other end-users Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for high-performance materials
- Use of 3D printing to produce spare parts
- Emerging applications of 3D printing in medical and healthcare industries
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Systems Inc.
- BASF SE
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- General Electric Co.
- Höganäs AB
- Markforged Inc.
- Materialise NV
- Renishaw Plc
- Sandvik AB
- The ExOne Co.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
