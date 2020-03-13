Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2396 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.03.2020 | 15:58
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, March 5

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 December 2019)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

13 March 2020

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire