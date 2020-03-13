Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest market intelligence engagement for an online education provider. This success story pinpoints the key challenges faced by an online education market client, the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client achieve their key objectives, and the business impact of the engagement.

An online education market client, based out of San Francisco, wanted to efficiently market their online courses and increase reach to potential enrollments. They also wanted to integrate highly targeted online and offline tactics, validate the demand for their course in the target market, and devise a sound marketing strategy to improve online conversion. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence engagement.

Our Approach: To help the client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market intelligence engagement, customer intelligence engagement, competitive intelligence assessment, and marketing strategy engagement. The engagement also involved conducting a thorough audit of the client's website and related social media footprints. The experts at Infiniti Research also segmented smaller representative audiences and conducted demo campaigns across all the channels.

Business impact of the market intelligence engagement for the online education provider:

Created targeted campaigns that led to a 35% increase in organic traffic in six months

Achieved an increase in organic conversion and enrollment

Determined the most relevant and cost-effective means for reaching their target customers

Integrated highly targeted online and offline tactics to engage with their customers

Recommended to transform online learning into a live-streamed "virtual classroom" environment

Increased student enrollment by 37%

