The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 12 March 2020 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 828.61 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 811.12 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 840.26 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 822.77 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at