Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852927 ISIN: AT0000644505 Ticker-Symbol: LEN 
Tradegate
13.03.20
16:43 Uhr
40,520 Euro
-5,720
-12,37 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
LENZING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENZING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,100
40,440
16:53
40,120
40,320
16:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LENZING
LENZING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENZING AG40,520-12,37 %