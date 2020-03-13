Lenzing had to shut down its Nanjing plant for an additional week in February but already returned to production in mid-February. Viscose prices have been very weak this year so far, despite Chinese factories, which account for about a third of global capacities, having been virtually offline for a month as also downstream mills (spinners, weavers etc.) have been out. There might be some scarcity pricing of viscose in other countries with large textile industries, but so far prices have not shown a massive spike as the value chain is in the process of staggering back into normal operations. We might get a clearer picture at Lenzing's results presentation on March 12, 2020. (Tereas Schinwald, RCB) More "What Corporates tell us so far": ...

