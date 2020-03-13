The "Germany Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

"Germany Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report," a new Country Intelligence Report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Germany today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2024. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Germany will be supported by increasing service revenue from mobile data, fixed voice, fixed broadband and pay-TV segments. Over the next five years, mobile data service revenue will grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% over 2019-2024, driven by growing adoption of mobile Internet-based subscriptions and increasing aggregate ARPUs will positively influence mobile data services revenue over the forecast period. Fixed broadband revenue will be led by steady growth in DSL and and FTTX segment, while pay-TV revenue growth will be supported by increase in DTH subscriptions with higher ARPU and growing adoption of IPTV services.

The Country Intelligence Report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Germany.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Germanyrevenue will grow from US$45.5 billion in 2019 to US$52.9 billion by 2024, at a 3.1% CAGR.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% over 2019-2024, increasing from US$10.8 billion in 2019 to US$15.8 billion by the end of 2024. The growing data usage supported by video applications, 5G premium plans offering relatively large data allowances and telcos' more-for-more bundling strategies will drive mobile data revenues up.

4G will remain the leading technology generation despite its subscription share decreasing from 65.5% in 2019 to 60.0% by 2024. We expect 5G subscriptions to account for a 31.2% share of total mobile subscriptions by 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Regulatory context

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook

Total telecom service revenue

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Competitive landscape

Deutsche Telekom

Vodafone Germany

O2 Germany

United Internet

Additional resources

Baseline forecast assumptions

Data tables

Glossary

Research methodology

Country Intelligence Report coverage

