Summary
On-The-Go (2019): TrendSights Analysis examines the importance of on-the-go products and services and the implications for FMCG.
On-The-Go is one of the 63 trends that the publisher covers as part of the TrendSights series of Consumer Insight studies. The analysis covers what the trend is, why it is important, who is most influenced by it, and how brands and manufacturers can capitalize on it. The research concludes by identifying where the trend is heading next and how long it will last.
Scope
- Time-pressured consumers are looking for immediate solutions at their convenience.
- Consumers are engaging with retailers, brands, and peers on the move while looking for localized and personalized products.
- Increasing remote access, control, and ability to monitor ourselves and our households.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Trend snapshot
2. What is On-The-Go?
3. Why is On-The-Go?
4. Who is driving On-The-Go?
5. How can On-The-Go be capitalized on?
6. What Next in On-The-Go?
