Polytec runs a small plant in China, producing car parts for its German OEM clients. After an extended holiday period production has been resumed. Authorities are closely monitoring the health conditions of all employees, who have to undergo daily temperature testing routines. With regard to its European operations, there is no supply dependency on China. Some minor parts are sourced in Northern Italy. However, we would like to point out that comments from other suppliers (e.g. Continental) and recent market data (e.g. plummeting Chinese car sales in February) paint a grim picture as regards trading conditions, which aggravates an already weak outlook for the European truck market. (Markus Remis, RCB)

