The company stated that currently it is not facing any production interruptions at its locations. SBO has production in Vietnam and Singapore with the latter being more exposed to the Covid- 19 outbreak. SBO does not source any components from China. At the same time, the company has designed and implemented a number of precautionary measures to reduce the risk of infection at its sites. (Oleg Galibur, RCB) More "What Corporates tell us so far": https://boerse-social.com/search/@title%20tells%20us

