Green Stream Finance, Inc.: Green Stream Holding, Inc. (GSFI) Adds Chief Lending Officer & Chief Executive of Business Development

The Company's RegA Filing was Recently Qualified And Company Is Expanding Its Team To Effectively Handle Expansion Of New Business Ventures

MALIBU, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI), a holding company of Green Stream Finance, Inc., a company that focuses on currently unmet markets in the solar energy space through its innovative proprietary solar product offerings, financed for customers via its public and private partnerships, today announced that it has made additions to its management team, hiring Richard Charles Rodgers as its Chief Lending Officer & Joseph Vala as its Chief Executive Of Business Development.

Mr. Rodgers will maintain the Company's loan portfolio ensuring that all requirements are completed for loans, create the lending policies and makes reports on the statuses of the loans and coordinate with Company clients.

Mr. Vala, will be the lead executive for new business acquisition and overall project development.

The Company will be adding their respective resumes on the Company website.

"We at Green Stream are pleased to officially welcome Mr. Rodgers and Mr. Vala to our team as we are anticipating a significant rise in customer acquisitions, now that the RegA has been qualified. Their expertise will enable us to seamlessly process, acquire and incorporate new clients as we accelerate our expansion plan to generate revenues and the resultant value for our shareholders."

On another note, please visit Green Stream Holdings Inc.'s newest website regarding the Company's solar construction projects at: www.greenrainsolar.com.

Please direct any investor or press enquiries regarding any of our solar current and planned solar projects throughout the nation to info@greenstreamfinance.com.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

