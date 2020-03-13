Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C017 ISIN: FR0010907956 Ticker-Symbol: CXT 
Stuttgart
13.03.20
13:30 Uhr
16,540 Euro
+1,040
+6,71 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,340
16,060
18:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAT
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMAT16,540+6,71 %