Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2020) - Goldseek Resources (CSE: GSK) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Goldseek is a Canadian gold exploration company with a diverse portfolio of assets in Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Goldseek" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_3k313d7g/New-Listing-Goldseek-Resources-CSEGSK

The company owns 100% interest in two properties in Ontario and Quebec with the potential for gold discoveries.

Its flagship property, the 12,000-acre Bonanza project, located in the prolific Urban-Barry Gold camp, shares 28 kilometers of border with Osisko Mining. The Urban-Barry Gold Camp is one of the most active exploration camps in the world, currently hosting 4 million ounces of gold. Two interesting boulders were discovered in 1992 and 1993 adjacent to the property. Boulders K-93-62 and K-92-53 were found close to each other with both boulders resulted in strong gold-copper mineralization, with K-93-62 showing 9.2 grams per tonne gold and 1.8% copper, and K-92-53 showing 6.2 grams per tonne gold and 0.85% copper. The company has a maiden drill program planned for the Bonanza property.

The company's Horizon Project, located 350 kilometers east of Thunder Bay, in the Hemlo Camp, consists of more than 5,000 acres, and lies just 4 kilometers north of the Hemlo deposits, and shares a 5 kilometer border with Barrick. Hemlo Gold Mines have produced more than 21 million ounces of gold over 30 years of continuous production. The Horizon property, which has geologically similar to known Hemlo gold deposits, has had limited historical exploration. An initial program of 1,500 meters of drilling is proposed on three anomalies.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.GoldseekResources.com, contact Jon Deluce, President and CEO, at 647-549-7257 or by email at GoldseekResources@gmail.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community.

The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors. For more information please watch this video.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53425