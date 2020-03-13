Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 285.3479 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 166810 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 52341 EQS News ID: 997349 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2020 13:13 ET (17:13 GMT)