Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.709 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8116885 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 52392 EQS News ID: 997453 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2020 13:21 ET (17:21 GMT)