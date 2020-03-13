Prosafe SE: Safe Zephyrus to support Thistle Tank Removal

Prosafe has been awarded a contract to provide accommodation in support of the redundant subsea tank removal and safe re-habitation of the Thistle Alpha platform in the UK North Sea.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "The mobilisation of the Safe Zephyrus for this project shows the ability for operators to effectively use a capable and versatile accommodation vessel to support offshore activities, even if for a short period. Synergies with the existing contract commencing 1 May, also in the UK sector, will allow for a seamless transition meaning it's a win-win and Prosafe are extremely pleased to work with a new client."