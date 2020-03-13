Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2020 / 18:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 193.336 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4936239 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 52409 EQS News ID: 997489 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2020 13:24 ET (17:24 GMT)