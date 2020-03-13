Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.8027 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17912402 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 52443 EQS News ID: 997557 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 13, 2020 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)