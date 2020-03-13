Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-March-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.7342 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3146358 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 52447 EQS News ID: 997565 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2020 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)