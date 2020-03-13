

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets closed higher on Friday, as stocks rebounded on bargain hunting a day after suffering one of their worst setbacks in several years on mounting worries about the economic impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.



Markets reacted positively to reports that a coronavirus test developed by Swiss drug giant Roche has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA.



The FDA said this is the first commercially distributed diagnostic test to receive emergency authorization during the coronavirus outbreak.



Roche said it is committed to delivering as many tests as possible and is going to the limits of its production capacity.



The emergency authorization of the Roche test comes amid rising concerns about the relatively low levels of coronavirus testing in the U.S.



The recent announcement from the U.S. President Donald Trump, imposing restrictions from the European Schengen area has raised concerns about trade and the likely adverse consequences on global growth had sent global stocks crashing down to multi-year lows on Thursday.



The coronavirus has now infected more than 137,000 people worldwide, with more than 5,000 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.



In Friday's session, the pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.43%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended stronger by 2.46%, France's CAC 40 gained 1.83%, Germany's DAX advanced 0.77% and Switzerland's SMI added 1.17%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate gains. Italy climbed nearly 7%.



Netherlands edged up marginally, while Belgium and Finland closed weak.



In France, Societe Generale soared more than 10%. ArcelorMittal, Accor, Vinci, Carrefour, Kering, Air Liquide, Louis Vuitton, Vivendi, Bouygues, Airbus Group and Credit Agricole gained 4 to 7%.



Peugeot, STMicroElectronics, Dassault Systemes, Unibail Rodamco, BNP Paribas, AXA and Hermes International also rose sharply.



On the other hand, Technip lost more than 7%, Veolia Environment declined 3.8% and Capgemini ended 3.3% down.



In Germany, Lufthansa rallied more than 6.5%. Deutsche Bank, Wirecard, Covestro and Deutsche Post gained 4 to 5%. BMW, Daimler, Infineon, Linde, SAP, Merck and RWE gained 1 to 3%.



In the U.K. market, Evraz surged up 12.5% and BHP Group rallied 12.15%. Rio Tinto ended stronger by 10.3%, Ocado gained 9.8% and Hargreaves Lansdown ended 9% up.



Premier Oil surged up nearly 27%. Just Group, Cairn Energy and Onesavings also ended with hefty gains.



In economic news, Norway's central bank reduced the key policy rate in an unscheduled move and said it is ready to lower rates further as it expects a severe hit on the economy from the spread of the coronavirus.



Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority announced that it has lowered the countercylical capital buffer requirement for banks to 0% from 2.5% due to the virus impact.



The European Central Bank, which left its key rates unchanged but unveiled fresh stimulus on Thursday, said today that it will not tolerate any risks to the smooth transmission of monetary policy in all jurisdictions of the euro area.



'We clearly stand ready to do more and adjust all of our instruments, if needed to ensure that the elevated spreads that we see in response to the acceleration of the spreading of the coronavirus do not undermine transmission,' the ECB executive board member Philip Lane said in a blog post today.



Final data from Destatis showed Germany's consumer price inflation remained unchanged at 1.7% in February. This was in line with the estimate published on February 28. A similar higher rate was last seen in July 2019.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4% as initially estimated.



France inflation slowed as estimated in February driven by energy and food prices, final data from the statistical office Insee showed. Consumer prices grew 1.4% year-on-year in February, following January's 1.5% increase.



The slowdown in the prices of energy and food was partly offset by the rebound in manufactured product prices and the acceleration in those of services and tobacco.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices were flat versus a 0.4% drop in January. The statistical office confirmed the monthly and annual inflation figures for February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX