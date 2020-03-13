Technavio has been monitoring the pro AV market and it is poised to grow by USD 106.72 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ford Audio-Video LLC, New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems and Vistacom Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increased use of digital signage will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increased use of digital signage has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Pro AV Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Pro AV Market is segmented as below:

Type

Products

Services

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Pro AV Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pro AV market report covers the following areas:

Pro AV Market Size

Pro AV Market Trends

Pro AV Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for pro AV equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the pro AV market growth during the next few years.

Pro AV Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pro AV market, including some of the vendors such as Ford Audio-Video LLC, New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems and Vistacom Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pro AV market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pro AV Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist pro AV market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pro AV market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the pro AV market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pro AV market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Products Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Display Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Projectors Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Sound reinforcement Market size and forecast 2019-2023 Conferencing Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Services Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Installation services- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 AV acquisition and delivery- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Maintenance Market size and forecast 2018-2023 IT networking services Market size and forecast 2017-2022 System design- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Training for pro AV equipment

Incorporation of new technologies

Transition to mobile platforms

Adoption of cloud platforms

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Anixter International Inc.

AVI Systems Inc.

AVI-SPL Inc.

CCS Presentation Systems

Diversified

Ford Audio-Video LLC

New Era Technology

Telerent Leasing Corp.

Unified Technology Systems

Vistacom Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

