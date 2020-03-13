Michael Tringali to Complete North Gate Auto Sales LLC Construction Project

Michael Tringali has managed several construction projects for North Gate Auto Sales in the past.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Michael Tringali is proud to announce that he has been hired to complete a car dealership project for North Gate Auto Sales LLC in Sarasota, Florida.

Mr. Tringali was originally hired as the project manager and consultant of the project in September 2019. The project was stalled until January 2020, when Tringali was subsequently hired to get the final site plan and building inspections completed.

Michael Tringali has worked in the construction industry for 40 years. He is contracted by Portofino Custom Homes LLC and Sarasota Bay Construction Development Inc.

The current North Gate Auto Sales project includes parking lot stripes, signs, landscaping, and final building inspections with Sarasota County Florida fire marshals and building officials.

Michael Tringali has previously acted as a project manager on additional projects for North Gate Auto Sales. In February 2019, he was hired to build new site plan improvements for a car dealership located in Bradenton, Florida. Work included land clearing, relocation of electrical poles, two retention storm water ponds, two cement retaining walls, storm drainage parking lot inlets, out fall structures and pipe connection, and handicapped sidewalks. Mr. Tringali was also hired by the company to manage a site plan improvement and paved lot for another dealership in Bradenton, Florida.

About Michael Tringali

Michael Tringali, born in Detroit, Michigan, has been working in the construction industry for 40 years. He is the owner of Portofino Custom Homes LLC and Sarasota Bay Construction Development Inc. Mr. Tringali graduated with a degree in Drafting, Surveying, and Architectural Design from Gwinnett Tech in Lawrenceville, Georgia. After graduating, he worked as a home builder and remodelling contractor in Georgia before starting his own business. Michael Tringali works to ensure that each project is delivered on time, on budget, and with 100% customer satisfaction.

