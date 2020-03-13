NeutriSci International Inc.: Distribution of NeutriSci's THC/CBD Products to Commence in California

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NRXCF)(TSXV:NU)(FRANKFURT:1N9) is pleased to announce that Cryopharm Corp. ("Cryopharm"), its US manufacturing and distribution partner, is completing the packaging of NeutriSci and Cryopharm's CBD/THC products in preparation for initial distribution to more than 90 dispensaries across the state of California, with the distribution network expected to grow to over 350 dispensaries in Q2/2020.

Cryopharm's Marbl Melts™ represent an industry-first cannabis infused product; flavorful, micro dosed, rapidly dissolvable oral melts infused with THC & CBD. NeutriSci's core ingredients form the basis of Marbl Melts™, which contain a clinically tested dosage providing on-set in as little as 12 minutes; compared to traditional cannabinoid infusion methods that often have incorrect dosages while potentially taking up to 120 minutes to become active. Marbl Melts™ are available in several unique offerings designed for specific uses such as sleep, energy, relaxation and pain relief.

NeutriSci's Zenstix™ and Dablets™: quick melting tabs that activate faster when compared to other cannabis edibles with a powerful 10mg dose. Each stick includes 6 tablets in a child-resistant package. This calorie-free product comes in three flavors (lemon lime, iced pomegranate and raspberry lemonade) and doesn't contain sugar or artificial flavors.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, stated: "California has always been our primary objective; now that California production and distribution has begun, we will shift our focus to the production and distribution of our new products into Oklahoma, Nevada and Michigan. Revenue generation for NeutriSci includes production, distribution, ingredient sales, royalty and packaging. We also continue to expand the research and development of additional new products using our IP, technologies and ingredients to bring new product lines to existing markets and to our existing partner relationships."

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for neuenergy®, the Company's natural energy and focus supplement that has at its core, the beneficial effects of blueberries.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberry extract (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

