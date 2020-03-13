To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Brown-Forman (NYSE: BFA) (NYSE: BFB) is temporarily suspending tours, tastings, and retail shops at all of its cooperage, distillery, and winery locations. Our goal is to minimize the risk to employees and guests and help lower the probability of the spread of the virus to our employees, their families and the communities where we operate.

These closures will remain in place until the health emergency subsides.

Please note: All production continues uninterrupted at this time.

Existing reservations that occur before these suspension dates will be honored. No walk-in tours. All tickets previously purchased during this time are refundable.

We appreciate the understanding of all those who are impacted and encourage all to put their health and safety first.

Closure Schedule:

Old Forester and Woodford Reserve Closing end of business March 15

Ben Riach and Glen Glassaugh Closed as of March 13

Glen Dronach Closing end of business March 15

Sonoma Cutrer Closing end of business March 13

Slane Closing end of business March 13

Herradura Closing end of business March 15

Closing end of business March 15

BF Cooperage Closed as of March 13

