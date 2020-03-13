

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices tumbled on Friday with traders liquidating their positions in the commodity, presumably to raise funds in order to fulfill other commitments, including meeting margin calls.



A rebound in global stock markets and the dollar's rise contributed as well for gold's decline.



The dollar index rose to 98.78 and was last seen at 98.71, up 1.27% from Thursday's close.



Gold futures for April ended down $73.60, or about 4.6%, at $1,516.70 an ounce.



On Thursday, gold futures for April plunged $52.00 to settle at $1,590.30 an ounce, after giving up $18.00 and $15.40 on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively.



The contract lost about 9.3% in the week, the biggest weekly loss in more than eight years.



Silver futures for May ended down $1.505 at $14.500 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.4640 per pound, down $0.0085 from previous close.



According to a report from the University of Michigan, U.S. consumer sentiment showed a relatively modest deterioration in the month of March.



The report showed the consumer sentiment index slid to 95.9 in March after rising to 101.0 in February, although the index still came in above economist estimates for a reading of 95.0.



'Importantly, the initial response to the pandemic has not generated the type of economic panic among consumers that was present in the runup to the Great Recession,' said Surveys of Consumers chief economist Richard Curtin.



He added, 'Nonetheless, the data suggest that additional declines in confidence are still likely to occur as the spread of the virus continues to accelerate.'



The pullback by the headline index primarily reflected a notable decrease by the index of consumer expectations, which tumbled to 85.3 in March from 92.1 in February.



The current economic conditions index showed a more modest drop, slipping to 112.5 in March from 114.8 in February.



According to the data released by the Labor Department, U.S. import prices fell by 0.5% in February after inching up by a revised 0.1% in January. Economists had expected import prices to slump by 0.8% compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.



The drop in import prices came as prices for fuel imports plummeted by 7.7% in February after falling by 0.6% in January, with petroleum prices leading the way lower.



Excluding fuel prices, import prices rose by 0.3% in February after edging up by 0.2% in the previous month.



