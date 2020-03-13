Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association: CVMA Applauds Government of Canada On Passage of The Canada-United States-Mexico Trade Agreement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) and its members, FCA Canada Inc., Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and General Motors of Canada Company congratulate the Government of Canada on the passage of Bill C-4 to implement the Canada-United States-Mexico trade agreement (CUSMA).

We applaud all members of the federal government on the unanimous House of Commons vote this morning to pass this important legislation and the expeditious adoption by the Senate. CUSMA sets the framework for tri-lateral trade in North America and is the foundation for Canada's domestic industry to compete globally as part of the highly integrated North American trade bloc. We thank the government for recognizing this importance with swift passage. We would also like to recognize and thank Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland and Canada's excellent negotiating team for their ongoing commitment and perseverance throughout this process.

Passage of the CUSMA implementing legislation serves to again reinforce the long established integration of the auto industry supply chain necessary for the industry's competitiveness and the ongoing need for continued regulatory alignment of vehicle technical regulations with the U.S. that are integral to trade and the environment while ensuring greater consumer product choice and affordability.

About the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA)

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association is the industry association that has represented Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years. Its membership includes FCA Canada Inc.; Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and General Motors of Canada Company. Collectively its members operate 4 vehicle assembly plants as well as engine and components plants, and have over 1,300 dealerships. 136,000 jobs are directly tied to vehicle assembly in Canada. Direct and indirect jobs associated with vehicle manufacturing are estimated at over 792,000 across Canada. Please visit www.cvma.ca .

