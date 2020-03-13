Web Presence: Bryan Paarmann, FBI (retired) Discusses the Importance of Teamwork

NANUET, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Bryan Paarmann knows the value of teamwork better than most. A veteran and former FBI Special Agent, he recounts multiple times in life in which a critical outcome depended on the cohesion of his team. Likewise, throughout his decades-long career as a national security professional, there have been numerous instances in which others have relied on him and his team to get things done.

Bryan Paarmann's father, a former FBI agent and WWII veteran taught his son the importance of teamwork and leadership from an early age. When Bryan Paarmann graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, these lessons were driven home as he completed peacetime and combat assignments in the U.S. and abroad as an infantry officer in the Army.

Upon completing his military service, Bryan Paarmann followed in his father's footsteps and became an FBI agent. It wasn't long before he established himself as a very capable professional in the Bureau. He was promoted through the years with each successive job increasing in scope and responsibility. Eventually was appointed to lead the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) as a Special Agent in Charge of the New York Office Counterterrorism Division.

The JTTF is one of the nation's front lines of defense against domestic and international terrorism. Joint Terrorism Task Force structure consists of cadres of professionals from various Local, State, and Federal government organizations all housed under one roof and working collaboratively with each other across organizational lines to mitigate terrorism threats. By leveraging different authorities and capitalizing on capabilities and expertise in security, analytics, investigation, linguistics, and other areas, the Task Force is able to focus, combine, and apply the totality of U.S. efforts and most effectively keep the American people safe. The JTTF is a one-stop-shop capable of addressing the terrorism threat from multiple angles simultaneously from inception to resolution.

The New York Joint Terrorism Task Force is one of the largest and oldest of the 102 JTTFs nationwide.

Reflecting on his time with the NY JTTF, Bryan Paarmann said that his time working with some of the most capable partners in the business on one of the most critical missions was one of the greatest honors in his life. He said that it really was a "one team, one fight' approach. He focused on utilizing innovative techniques and collaborative leadership skills to instill cross-organizational unity and commonality of effort among his JTTF colleagues and local, national, and international partners.

As Andrew Carnegie said, "Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results."

With his ability to seamlessly coordinate efforts between multiple organizations in the New York area and beyond to protect the community and nation, Bryan Paarmann and the New York Joint Terrorism Task Force are an excellent example of how impactful successful teamwork can be.

To inquire about booking a training or speaking engagement with Bryan Paarmann FBI, connect with him via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bryan-paarmann-11a4a1aa/

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580603/Bryan-Paarmann-FBI-retired-Discusses-the-Importance-of-Teamwork