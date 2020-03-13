Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announced today that it has filed its definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (the "Proxy Statement

The Proxy Statement contains the notice of the Company's 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"). The AGM will be held at 10:00 a.m., London time, on Friday, 24 April 2020 at the Company's offices at One St. Paul's Churchyard, London EC4M 8AP, United Kingdom. The Proxy Statement will be made available to shareholders shortly.

A copy of the Proxy Statement can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of the Proxy Statement has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Contacts:

Investor relations



Matt Seinsheimer

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 281 260 3665

Email: Matt Seinsheimer



Phillip Lindsay

Director Investor Relations (Europe)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay



Media relations



Christophe Bélorgeot

Senior Vice President Corporate Engagement

Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92

Email: Christophe Belorgeot



Brooke Robertson

Public Relations Director

Tel: +1 281 591 4108

Email: Brooke Robertson