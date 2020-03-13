Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886286 ISIN: LR0008862868 Ticker-Symbol: RC8 
Tradegate
13.03.20
21:56 Uhr
30,035 Euro
+2,760
+10,12 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,235
30,685
22:14
30,045
30,515
22:02
PR Newswire
13.03.2020 | 21:34
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Royal Caribbean Announces Voluntary Suspension of Cruising

MIAMI, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. announced that it is suspending cruising in the United States for 30 days.

We understand the gravity of the public health crisis confronting the country. And this is our part to play. So, beginning at midnight tonight, we are pausing the fleet's US sailings for 30 days.

We are reaching out to our guests to help them work through this disruption to their vacations, and we are truly sorry for their inconvenience. We are also communicating with our crew to work out the issues this decision presents for them. We know this adds great stress to our guests, employees and crew, and we are working to minimize the disruption.

Our business is providing great vacations and creating great memories. We look forward to getting back to work as soon as we can.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677715/RCL_Logo.jpg

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire