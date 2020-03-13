Web Presence: Denise Gibbs of Modesto Uses Social Work Experience to Help Others

MODESTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / With a background in social work, Denise Gibbs of Modesto has a work history that includes experience in management and human resources for three decades. She has overseen staffs in a variety of positions and locations during those 30 years and now she uses her expertise to help those in need.

Over the years, she worked diligently to develop personnel handbooks and policy procedure manuals to be used by non-profit agencies, along with audits for various government agencies. A wife and mother, Denise Gibbs of Modesto has dedicated her life to helping others, including senior citizens, domestic violence victims, inmates, and low-income families.

Denise Gibbs of Modesto: Awards

Denise Gibbs has been honored with numerous awards over the decades, including the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award for Senior Healthcare less than three years ago. For five years in a row, she had a deficiency-free survey by the State of California and earned her RCFE license for Community Care Licensing and has earned her Humane Resource Certificate from the University of the Pacific. She was voted Best Employee of the Year at the ARC

Denise Gibbs of Modesto: Background

Denise Gibbs earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work from the Chico State University and has been working in the community for 30 years to underserved populations as an advocate and she has managed programs and staff in six different states in a variety of positions.

Her Passion to Give Others a Voice

Denise Gibbs' passion is helping those in need. She uses her strength, knowledge, and social work background to serve people who have historically been underserved. She knows that resources need to be adjusted to meet the needs of the population in the United States and she understands the impact poverty and mental illness have on people. People who live in poverty do not have the proper resources, such as health care including mental health care, housing, and proper employment. Denise Gibbs realized a long time ago that needs to change so people can have improved health, a home to live in, and a job that pays enough to have those things. She has even developed her own housing plan to help those in need.

Mental Illness and Incarceration

Through her years of experience, Denise Gibbs of Modesto has learned over time that social workers need to identify the signs of mental health and mood disorders in people so they can provide them with the proper resources to improve their lives. She also helps those who are incarcerated and understands that many inmates' criminal background stems from poverty and mental illnesses. She has helped develop training programs for those who are incarcerated to assist them in getting their lives back on track after incarceration.

Domestic Violence and Child Abuse and Neglect

Working in the social work field taught Denise Gibbs of Modesto many things, including the types of assistance that the victims of domestic violence and child abuse and neglect require, along with safe places to stay away from their abusers to grow and thrive in a healthy manner.

Denise Gibbs Modesto is not slowing down and continues to dedicate her life and work to achieve a better world for all people.

