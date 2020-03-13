Technavio has been monitoring the foodservice market and it is poised to grow by USD 985.78 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo Group, Starbucks Corp. and YUM! Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. The demand for mobile foodservice will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Demand for mobile foodservice has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Foodservice Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Foodservice Market is segmented as below:
Foodservice System
- Conventional
- Centralized
- Ready-prepared
- Assembly-serve
Sector
- Commercial
- Non-commercial
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Foodservice Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our foodservice market report covers the following areas:
- Foodservice Market size
- Foodservice Market trends
- Foodservice Market industry analysis
This study identifies emergence of ghost kitchens as one of the prime reasons driving the foodservice market growth during the next few years.
Foodservice Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the foodservice market, including some of the vendors such as Performance Food Group Co., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Sodexo Group, Starbucks Corp. and YUM! Brands Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the foodservice market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Foodservice Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist foodservice market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the foodservice market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the foodservice market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foodservice market vendors
