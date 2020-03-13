Technavio has been monitoring the trade finance market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.25 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase Co., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing number of exports will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of focus of trade financing for SMEs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing number of exports has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of focus of trade financing for SMEs might hamper market growth.

Trade Finance Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Trade Finance Market is segmented as below:

Trade Finance Instruments

Traditional Trade Finance

Supply Chain Finance

Structured Trade Finance

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Trade Finance Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our trade finance market report covers the following areas:

Trade Finance Market Size

Trade Finance Market Trends

Trade Finance Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emergence of clearing houses as one of the prime reasons driving the trade finance market growth during the next few years.

Trade Finance Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the trade finance market, including some of the vendors such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase Co., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the trade finance market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Trade Finance Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist trade finance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the trade finance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the trade finance market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of trade finance market vendors

