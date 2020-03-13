Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ):

On February 24, 2020, Natuzzi S.p.A. (the "Company") provided preliminary updates on the impacts of the coronavirus on its operations in China (the "February Update").

Since then, the coronavirus has aggressively spread outside of China and, in particular, in Italy where the Government has adopted extensive containment measures in order to limit the epidemic.

The overall situation remains critical and uncertain. The Company expects that its business levels, as discussed in the February Update, will not improve in the short term with a direct negative effect on the Company's revenues.

The Company continues to implement specific actions to help mitigate the impacts of the outbreak of the coronavirus on production levels and cash flow. These measures are expected to include the overall reduction of operating expenses, the deferral of some investments, as well as workforce-related actions.

The outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy is currently of major concern to the Company in light of the material adverse effects that could follow a potential contagion within the Company's Italian plants. With the aim of limiting the contagion risk, and in accordance with the Italian Government safety guidelines, the Company has adopted recommended protective measures, both in the Italian plants and in its headquarters, in addition to the closure of its Italian stores.

The Company's operations in China are now running almost to pre-disruption levels as government and press reports indicate that the coronavirus containment is proving effective in that country.

In connection with the global spread of the coronavirus, equity markets have sharply declined with a generalized and heavy sell-off. Consistent with market trends, the Company's American Depository Receipts (the "ADRs") have been under strong pressure. As of March 12, 2020, the Company's market capitalization and the average market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period were $5.5 million and $16.1 million, respectively.

NYSE Regulation, Inc. ("NYSE Regulation") will commence proceedings to delist the Company's ADRs from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") should the Company's market capitalization fall below the NYSE's continued listing standard set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which requires the Company to maintain an average global market capitalization of not less than $15 million over a consecutive 30-trading day period.

