The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Otto Group, Tesco Plc, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc. and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing housing market and consumer expenditure on home improvement in EU will offer immense growth opportunities, price wars due to low product differentiation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing housing market and consumer expenditure on home improvement in EU has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, price wars due to low product differentiation might hamper market growth.
Wall Decor Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation
Wall Decor Market in Europe is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Product
- Wall Art
- Picture Frames
- Wall Clocks
- Wall Tapestry, Posters, and Sculptures
- Wall Storage, Shelves, and Hanging Cabinets
- Decorative Wall Mirrors
- Other Decorative Accents
Geographic segmentation
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Wall Decor Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wall decor market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Wall Decor Market in Europe Size
- Wall Decor Market in Europe Trends
- Wall Decor Market in Europe Industry Analysis
This study identifies influence of latest interior design trends as one of the prime reasons driving the wall decor market in Europe growth during the next few years.
Wall Decor Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the wall decor market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Otto Group, Tesco Plc, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc. and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wall decor market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Wall Decor Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wall decor market growth in Europe during the next five years
- Estimation of the wall decor market size and its contribution to the parent market in Europe
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wall decor market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the wall decor market in Europe
Table of Content
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Wall art Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Picture frames Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wall clocks Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- WPS Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- France Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Italy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Carrefour Group
- Costco Wholesale Corp.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Kingfisher Plc
- Otto Group
- Tesco Plc
- Walmart Inc.
- Wayfair Inc.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
