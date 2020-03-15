Great RCB corona special for 21stAustria: "What Corporates tell us so far": https://boerse-social.com/search/@title%20tells%20us BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -23,51% to 2.000,76 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -37,22%. Up to now there were 18 days with a positive and 34 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 38,04% away, from the low 0,48%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with -0,04%, the weakest is Thursday with -1,92%. These are the best-performers this week: Österreichische Post -1,36% in front of Marinomed Biotech -5,76% and Porr -11,31%. And the following stocks performed worst: DO&CO -40,3% in front of SBO -40,25% and OMV -34,65%. Further highlights this week: SBO for 12 days in a row down (49,23% loss from 38,25 ...

