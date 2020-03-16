

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) said that it has temporarily reduced store hours for all of its stores across the US and Canada, as a result of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.



The company also noted that it will close select stores based on guidance from government officials and health authorities, as well as other location-based factors, such as dependence on public transportation.



In addition, the company has implemented enhanced continued pay policies to further support both its full and part time employees in light of this situation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GAP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de