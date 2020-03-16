

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Electrolux (0MDT.L) anticipates a considerable risk of a material financial impact during the first half of 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak. The company said its previously provided outlook is no longer valid.



Previously, Electrolux communicated that it expects material financial impact if there was an extended period of supply chain disruptions in China.



Currently, the company sees risks have increased materially due to rapid spread of the coronavirus, impacting markets where the company has a significant presence in terms of production and sales.



Electrolux noted that coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy is also impacting the group. The company plans to continuously assess further needs for production adjustments and mitigating activities. The company also expects negative effects on the demand side, considering the restrictions currently being imposed on movement and business in several countries, including retail shops being temporarily closed in for example Italy, France and Spain.



The company plans to provide an updated business and market outlook for the full year 2020 in its first quarter interim report, to be published on May 7, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

