OnHold.com: Public Health Emergency On-Hold Messaging Offered for Free to Overwhelmed Businesses by onhold.com

MONTVALE, N.J. / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / ???????In an effort to support businesses during the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, OnHold.com is offering complimentary downloadable music on hold messages. The messages are available at www.onhold.com. These informative on-hold messages help businesses get the word out regarding guidelines for living and working within the uncertainty and anxiety of the Coronavirus COVID-19. The information contained in the on-hold messages is disseminated from trustworthy resources such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and Small Business Administration (SBA).

"These are extraordinary, uncharted times and we want to do our part to assist in providing accurate, reassuring information to the public," says Justin Ginsberg, President of OnHold.com, a production company that specializes in professionally produced telephone audio on hold and phone messages. "We're hearing from many clients across all sectors that they are experiencing a much higher call volume, with longer hold times," says Ginsberg.

OnHold.com offers the following suggestions for creating a compassionate, enhanced caller experience, particularly during situations of crisis management:

Communicate up-to-date information as quickly as possible to callers. Use on-hold messaging as an opportunity to share accurate, current information and guidance. Update this information as news and best practices warrant.



Reassure callers that you are on top of the latest regulations for your industry and are monitoring the latest guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and OSHA.



Offer safety tips and reminders to callers such as hand washing, avoiding close contact, disinfecting common areas.



As there is an increase in phone calls, remind callers of your non-phone contact options such as website, chat services and email.



Ensure you have adequate staffing to answer calls and concerns in a timely fashion.



Use music-on-hold messages as an opportunity to relieve anxiety. Work with a qualified on-hold provider to choose on-hold music selections and scripting text to provide callers with an improved, stress-reducing experience.

About OnHold.com:

New Jersey audio production company specializing in professionally recorded and produced music-on-hold, auto-attendant, IVR and voicemail messaging for over 10,000 businesses in all industries including dental, veterinary, medical, travel, restaurant and retail. Custom productions include professionally scripted and narrated recordings delivered to client phone systems/call centers. For more information, visit www.onhold.com or contact 1-888-321-8477.

Dawn Hartford, Director of Business Development

1-888-321-8477 x715

dawn@onhold.com

