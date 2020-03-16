EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 29 February 2020
London, March 13
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 29 FEBRUARY 2020
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|1
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|3.1
|2
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|3
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|2.9
|4
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.8
|5
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|2.8
|6
|Samsung SDI
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.7
|7
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.7
|8
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.6
|9
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|10
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.5
|11
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
|
2.4
|12
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|2.4
|13
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.4
|14
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.4
|15
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|2.4
|16
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.4
|17
|China Mobile
|Communication Services
|China
|2.4
|18
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.4
|19
|Swire Pacific A
|Real Estate
|Hong Kong
|2.3
|20
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.3
|21
|East Japan Railway
|Industrials
|Japan
|2.2
|22
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.1
|23
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.1
|24
|Total
|Energy
|France
|2.1
|25
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
|2.1
|26
|Royal Dutch Shell A
|Energy
|Netherlands
|2.1
|27
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Staples
|Japan
|2.0
|28
|BP
|Energy
|United Kingdom
|2.0
|29
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|2.0
|30
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|1.9
|31
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
|1.9
|32
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|1.8
|33
|Bangkok Bank **
|Financials
|Thailand
|1.7
|34
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
|1.7
|35
|Telefonica
|Communication Services
|Spain
|1.6
|36
|Carnival
|Consumer Discretionary
|United States
|1.1
|Total equity investments
|81.9
|Cash and other net assets
|18.1
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|29 February 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Europe
|33.5
|Japan
|16.4
|Asia Pacific
|15.3
|United Kingdom
|10.3
|United States
|4.0
|Other
|2.4
|Cash and other net assets
|18.1
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|29 February 2020
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|19.3
|Financials
|15.3
|Communication Services
|15.1
|Energy
|8.2
|Consumer Discretionary
|6.3
|Industrials
|5.8
|Information Technology
|4.8
|Consumer Staples
|4.8
|Real Estate
|2.3
|Cash and other net assets
|18.1
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 29 February 2020, the net assets of the Company were £121,802,000.
16 March 2020
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF