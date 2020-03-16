Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.03.2020
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 29 February 2020

PR Newswire

London, March 13

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 29 FEBRUARY 2020

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1SanofiHealth CareFrance 3.1
2VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.1
3Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.9
4SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.8
5TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.8
6Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.7
7Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.7
8Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.6
9Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.5
10OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.5
11Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
Financials
Other
2.4
12AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.4
13Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.4
14Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.4
15PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.4
16NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.4
17China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 2.4
18BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.4
19Swire Pacific AReal EstateHong Kong 2.3
20INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.3
21East Japan RailwayIndustrialsJapan 2.2
22BayerHealth CareGermany 2.1
23CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.1
24TotalEnergyFrance 2.1
25NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.1
26Royal Dutch Shell AEnergyNetherlands 2.1
27Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 2.0
28BPEnergyUnited Kingdom 2.0
29ENIEnergyItaly 2.0
30ComsysIndustrialsJapan 1.9
31Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.9
32BBVAFinancialsSpain 1.8
33Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 1.7
34CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
35TelefonicaCommunication ServicesSpain 1.6
36CarnivalConsumer DiscretionaryUnited States 1.1
Total equity investments81.9
Cash and other net assets18.1
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

29 February 2020% of Net Assets
Europe33.5
Japan16.4
Asia Pacific15.3
United Kingdom10.3
United States4.0
Other2.4
Cash and other net assets18.1
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

29 February 2020 % of Net Assets
Health Care19.3
Financials15.3
Communication Services15.1
Energy8.2
Consumer Discretionary6.3
Industrials5.8
Information Technology4.8
Consumer Staples4.8
Real Estate2.3
Cash and other net assets18.1
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 29 February 2020, the net assets of the Company were £121,802,000.

16 March 2020

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

