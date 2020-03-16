EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 29 February 2020

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 29 FEBRUARY 2020

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Sanofi Health Care France 3.1 2 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 3.1 3 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.9 4 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.8 5 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.8 6 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 2.7 7 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.7 8 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.6 9 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.5 10 Orange Communication Services France 2.5 11 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund

Financials

Other

2.4 12 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.4 13 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.4 14 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.4 15 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.4 16 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.4 17 China Mobile Communication Services China 2.4 18 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.4 19 Swire Pacific A Real Estate Hong Kong 2.3 20 ING Financials Netherlands 2.3 21 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 2.2 22 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.1 23 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.1 24 Total Energy France 2.1 25 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.1 26 Royal Dutch Shell A Energy Netherlands 2.1 27 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 2.0 28 BP Energy United Kingdom 2.0 29 ENI Energy Italy 2.0 30 Comsys Industrials Japan 1.9 31 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.9 32 BBVA Financials Spain 1.8 33 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 1.7 34 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 35 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 1.6 36 Carnival Consumer Discretionary United States 1.1 Total equity investments 81.9 Cash and other net assets 18.1 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

29 February 2020 % of Net Assets Europe 33.5 Japan 16.4 Asia Pacific 15.3 United Kingdom 10.3 United States 4.0 Other 2.4 Cash and other net assets 18.1 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

29 February 2020 % of Net Assets Health Care 19.3 Financials 15.3 Communication Services 15.1 Energy 8.2 Consumer Discretionary 6.3 Industrials 5.8 Information Technology 4.8 Consumer Staples 4.8 Real Estate 2.3 Cash and other net assets 18.1 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 29 February 2020, the net assets of the Company were £121,802,000.

16 March 2020

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF