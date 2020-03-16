ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, 13 March 2020: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE:ARIX) ("Arix"), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces a conditional share award to Jonathan Peacock, Chairman, relating to his service in 2019 as an Executive Director. The award is subject to performance conditions over a three year assessment period, consistent with the awards made to other Executive Directors in 2019, as detailed on page 70 of the Annual Report and Accounts.

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jonathan Peacock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chairman b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional share award c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 231,348 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information:

Robert Lyne Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel +44 (0)207 290 1050

- Ends -