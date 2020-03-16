Arix Bioscience Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, March 13
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, 13 March 2020: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE:ARIX) ("Arix"), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces a conditional share award to Jonathan Peacock, Chairman, relating to his service in 2019 as an Executive Director. The award is subject to performance conditions over a three year assessment period, consistent with the awards made to other Executive Directors in 2019, as detailed on page 70 of the Annual Report and Accounts.
|PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jonathan Peacock
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of issuer
|a)
|Name
|Arix Bioscience plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
|Identification code
|GB00BD045071
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional share award
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|231,348
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|N/A (single transaction)
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|12 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For further information:
Robert Lyne Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel +44 (0)207 290 1050
