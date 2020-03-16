Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
13.03.20
14:47 Uhr
0,830 Euro
-0,026
-3,04 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,752
0,860
08:44
PR Newswire
16.03.2020 | 08:04
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arix Bioscience Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 13

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, 13 March 2020: Arix Bioscience plc (LSE:ARIX) ("Arix"), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces a conditional share award to Jonathan Peacock, Chairman, relating to his service in 2019 as an Executive Director. The award is subject to performance conditions over a three year assessment period, consistent with the awards made to other Executive Directors in 2019, as detailed on page 70 of the Annual Report and Accounts.

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Peacock
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusChairman
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transactionConditional share award
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil231,348
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For further information:

Robert Lyne Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel +44 (0)207 290 1050

- Ends -

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire