16.03.2020 | 08:04
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Restructuring of Borrowings

PR Newswire

London, March 15

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Restructuring of Borrowings

Further to the announcement of 10 February 2020, the Company announces that it has redeemed all of its outstanding 7.75% Debenture Stock 2020 (the "Stock") and all of the outstanding 6.5% Bonds 2023 (the "Bonds").

The redemption of the Stock and Bonds was funded from a new £45 million committed revolving credit facility provided by The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch.

Karen Brade, Chairman, commented:

"We are pleased to have completed the refinancing of the Company's debt, which introduces more flexible and lower cost borrowings."

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary

16 March 2020

