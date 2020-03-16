Compressed hydrogen is "the first viable option" to help meet wintertime electricity demand in a high-renewables grid, says DNV GL.From pv magazine USA Seasonal storage of hydrogen to balance renewable generation will be cost-competitive in 2050, says DNV GL, a Norway-based consulting firm that advises the energy and shipping industries. The firm models nonstop production of hydrogen every summer, using electrolysis units powered by market electricity. The hydrogen would be compressed and stored underground in salt caverns or depleted gas fields, and the following winter would be converted nonstop ...

