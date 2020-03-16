The global bioactive ingredients market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 7% during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The geriatric population is vulnerable to various diseases and disorders such as poor visibility, joint pains, and weakness of bones. This has increased the consumption of dietary supplements, such as vitamins and minerals among the geriatric population to reduce the prevalence of such disorders. These factors are encouraging supplement manufacturers to provide specialized products to cater to the growing demand from the geriatric population. With the rising geriatric population, the growth of the global bioactive ingredients market will gain momentum during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of health and wellness food products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Bioactive Ingredients Market: Growing Adoption of Health and Wellness Food Products

Over recent years, consumers have increasingly become concerned about the quality of ingredients used in foods and beverages. Also, the growing prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, stress, and high blood pressure has compelled consumers to adopt better dietary habits to stay healthy. These factors are encouraging vendors to introduce innovative products with high nutritional value, which is positively influencing the growth of the global bioactive ingredients market.

"The shift in demand from synthetic to natural beta-carotene and the increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Bioactive Ingredients Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global bioactive ingredients market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), type (fibers, vitamins, omega-3 PUFA, plant extracts, minerals, carotenoids and antioxidants, probiotics, and other types), and application (dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, personal care, and animal nutrition).

The APAC region led the market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing consumption of bioactive ingredients, such as probiotics in the region.

