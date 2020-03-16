MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Reports Audited FY 2019 Results 16-March-2020 / 10:21 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Magnit Reports Audited FY 2019 Results ************************************** Krasnodar, Russia (16 March, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its audited consolidated IFRS results for the year ending 31 December 2019[1]. Key figures presented in this press release immaterially differ from the numbers under management accounts announced by Magnit on February 6, 2020. FY 2019 key financial highlights: - Total revenue increased by 10.6% y-o-y to RUB 1,368.7 billion; - Net retail sales reached RUB 1,332.9 billion representing 9.5% y-o-y growth; - Wholesale revenue increased by 77.4% y-o-y to RUB 35.8 billion primarily driven by distribution of pharmaceutical products; - Gross Profit stood at RUB 312.0 billion with a margin of 22.8% (down 114 bps y-o-y) on higher shrinkage, lower trading margin and growing share of low-margin wholesale segment partially offset by improved commercial terms and increased share of high-margin drogerie format; - SG&A expenses as percentage of sales increased by 79 bps to 21 .3% on higher depreciation, rental and personnel costs; - Reported EBITDA was RUB 83.1 billion with 6.1% margin down 117 bps y-o-y. Adjusted[2] EBITDA margin was 6.8%; - Net income decreased by 49.0% y-o-y and stood at RUB 17.1 billion. Net income margin decreased by 146 bps y-o-y to 1.2%; - Capex in 2019 increased by 9.0% to RUB 58.6 billion on the back of accelerated redesign and expansion program; - Net cash generated from operating activities decreased by 12.8% to RUR 56.4 billion as a result of negative movement of working capital and higher interest paid; - As of 31 December 2019 Net Debt was RUR 175.3 billion compared to RUB 137.8 billion as of December 31, 2018. The net debt increase was due to higher gross debt and lower cash position related to unfavorable calendarization of payment days in 2019 vs 2018; - Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 2.1x; FY 2019 Key Financial Results IAS 17 IFRS 16 million FY 2019 FY 2018 Change FY 2019 FY 2018 Change RUB Total 1,368,70 1,237,015 10.6% 1,368,705 1,237,01 10.6% revenue 5 5 Retail 1,332,92 1,216,851 9.5% 1,332,929 1,216,85 9.5% 9 1 Wholesale 35,777 20,164 77.4% 35,777 20,164 77.4% Gross 311,999 296,074 5.4% 311,999 296,074 5.4% Profit Gross 22.8% 23.9% -114 22.8% 23.9% -114 bps Margin, % bps SG&A, % -21.3% -20.5% -79 bps -19.8% -19.1% -63 bps of sales EBITDA 92,974 89,557 3.8% 157,172 144,962 8.4% adjusted[ 3] EBITDA 6.8% 7.2% -45 bps 11.5% 11.7% -24 bps Margin adjusted EBITDA 85,111 89,557 -5.0% 149,309 144,962 3.0% pre LTI[4] EBITDA 6.2% 7.2% -102 10.9% 11.7% -81 bps Margin bps pre LTI, % EBITDA 83,112 89,557 -7.2% 147,310 144,962 1.6% EBITDA 6.1% 7.2% -117 10.8% 11.7% -96 bps Margin, % bps EBIT 36,324 53,040 -31.5% 59,216 71,809 -17.5% EBIT 2.7% 4.3% -163 4.3% 5.8% -148 bps Margin, % bps Net -15,095 -8,926 69.1% -47,509 -39,331 20.8% finance costs FX gain / 781 -1,415 -155.2% 873 -1,523 -157.3% (loss) Profit 22,010 42,699 -48.5% 12,579 30,954 -59.4% before tax Taxes -4,901 -9,133 -46.3% -3,015 -6,784 -55.6% Net 17,108 33,566 -49.0% 9,564 24,170 -60.4% Income Net 1.2% 2.7% -146 0.7% 2.0% -126 bps Income bps Margin, % Total revenue in FY 2019 increased by 10.6% and stood at RUB 1,368.7 billion. Net retail sales in FY 2019 grew by 9.5% y-o-y and amounted to RUB 1,332.9 billion driven by a combination of 12.7% selling space growth (2,377 store additions) and 0.4% LFL sales growth. Wholesale revenue in FY 2019 increased by 77.4% up to RUB 35.8 billion primarily driven by distribution of pharmaceutical products. Share of wholesale segment increased from 1.6% in FY 2018 to 2.6% in FY 2019. Gross Profit in FY 2019 stood at RUB 312.0 billion with a margin of 22.8% down by 114 bps y-o-y on higher shrinkage, lower trading margin and growing share of low-margin wholesale segment partially offset by improved commercial terms and increased share of high-margin drogerie format. Supply-chain costs as a percentage of sales remained flat y-o-y. Shrinkage increased y-o-y, although was steadily improving every quarter due to management initiatives related to renegotiation of quality standards with suppliers, changes in delivery schedule and other supply chain solutions. Drogerie format reached record high share of net retail sales of 8.2% compared to 7.5% a year ago, which had a positive impact on the gross margin. On the other side, growth of this format combined with better on-shelf availability resulted in higher inventory level. Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) IAS 17 IFRS 16 million RUB FY FY 2018 Change FY FY 2018 Change 2019 2019 Payroll and 121,6 107,833 12.8% 121,67 107,833 12.8% related 77 7 taxes as a % of 8.9% 8.7% 17 bps 8.9% 8.7% 17 bps Sales Rent 63,19 54,152 16.7% 982 551 78.3% 5 as a % of 4.6% 4.4% 24 bps 0.1% 0.0% 3 bps Sales Depreciation 46,78 36,517 28.1% 88,094 73,154 20.4% & 8 amortization as a % of 3.4% 3.0% 47 bps 6.4% 5.9% 52 bps Sales Utilities 24,73 21,274 16.3% 24,737 21,274 16.3% 7 as a % of 1.8% 1.7% 9 bps 1.8% 1.7% 9 bps Sales Advertising 7,715 8,601 -10.3% 7,715 8,601 -10.3% as a % of 0.6% 0.7% -13 bps 0.6% 0.7% -13 bps Sales Other 8,723 7,587 15.0% 8,723 7,587 15.0% expenses as a % of 0.6% 0.6% 2 bps 0.6% 0.6% 2 bps Sales Bank 6,516 6,059 7.5% 6,516 6,059 7.5% services as a % of 0.5% 0.5% -1 bps 0.5% 0.5% -1 bps Sales Repair and 5,748 4,421 30.0% 5,748 4,421 30.0% maintenance as a % of 0.4% 0.4% 6 bps 0.4% 0.4% 6 bps Sales Taxes, other 3,240 3,804 -14.8% 3,240 3,804 -14.8% than income tax as a % of 0.2% 0.3% -7 bps 0.2% 0.3% -7 bps Sales Packaging 3,215 3,531 -8.9% 3,215 3,531 -8.9% and raw materials as a % of 0.2% 0.3% -5 bps 0.2% 0.3% -5 bps Sales Total SG&A 291,5 253,779 14.9% 270,64 236,815 14.3% 55 8 as a % of 21.3% 20.5% 79 bps 19.8% 19.1% 63 bps Sales SG&A excl 244,7 217,262 12.7% 182,55 163,661 11.5% D&A 67 4 as a % of 17.9% 17.6% 32 bps 13.3% 13.2% 11 bps Sales SG&A expenses in FY 2019 reached RUB 291.6 billion and as a percentage of sales increased by 79 bps y-o-y: ? Payroll related expenses increased by 17 bps driven by the introduction of the LTI programme representing 0.15% of total sales, changes in the management structure, higher FTE per store to improve the quality of customer service partially offset by productivity gains; ? Rent expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 24 bps to 4.6% driven by growing share of leased selling space (77.2% in FY 2019 versus 74.5% a year ago) partially offset by improvements of lease terms with landlords resulting in lower rental costs per sq. m of selling space; ? Depreciation of assets was RUB 46.8 billion, 28.1% higher than in FY 2018. Under the new methodology, the Company has adjusted useful life of assets in line with the period of corresponding lease agreements. As a result, useful life of reconstructions has been decreased from 30 years to 10 years and depreciation has been recalculated accordingly. Depreciation of assets was also impacted by the non-cash impairment provision in the amount of RUB 1.0 billion as a result of impairment test of operating stores; ? Utilities expenses slightly increased by 9 bps on higher cleaning and electricity costs. Growth in cleaning expenses was primarily driven by a country-wide growth in tariffs as well as some additional focus on this important element of the new CVP resulting in higher standards and frequency of cleaning. Increase in electricity costs was related to annual indexation in July 2019. ? Marketing and advertising expenses decreased by 13 bps y-o-y on the back of more efficient tactics and tools of promo campaigns; ? Taxes other than income tax as a percentage of sales improved by 7 bps compared to FY 2018 due to increased share of rented stores and abolishment of tax on movable property since 2019; ? Packaging and raw materials as a percentage of sales reduced by 5 bps driven by improved purchasing terms and lower write-offs on the back of limits optimization; ? Other expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 2 bps in FY 2019 predominantly due to insurance costs as a result of introduction of insurance program covering all network of stores and distribution centres. As a result, operating profit for the Company in FY 2019 stood at RUB 36.3

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2020 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)