Suominen Corporation: Information about Suominen's Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2020 with regards to the coronavirus

Suominen will hold its Annual General Meeting in Helsinki as planned. However, with regards to the fact that the risk of coronavirus infection has increased throughout Europe and around the world, a decision has been taken to implement a number of precautionary measures.



In conjunction with this year's Annual General Meeting, Suominen will make certain adjustments to the meeting arrangements to reduce the risk of spreading the infection. Registration will begin at 9:45 am EET and not at 9:00 am EET as stated in the notice to attend the meeting. We have decided to hold the Annual General Meeting in the simplest possible form. No food or coffee will be served before or after the meeting. Furthermore, speeches by the Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors, Risto Anttonen and President and CEO, Petri Helsky, will be confined to two minutes each. Longer version of Petri Helsky's speech will be published and made available on Suominen's website, www.suominen.fi, after the meeting. Questions from shareholders at the meeting will therefore be focused on matters on the agenda of the meeting. Shareholders with more general questions about the company are welcome to provide these in writing to communications@suominencorp.com.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Swedish citizen Jan Johansson and proposed new members of the Board of Directors, Swedish citizens Björn Borgman and Nina Linander will not attend the Annual General Meeting. Due to the travel restrictions only a limited number of the Executive Team members will attend the Annual General Meeting.

We wish to remind you of the option not to attend Suominen's Annual General Meeting in person but instead to participate through a proxy. Many of the largest shareholders as well as many institutional investors have already informed that they will not participate the meeting in person.

We hope shareholders understand the above mentioned special arrangements given the current special circumstances as a result of the coronavirus.

Suominen is closely monitoring developments on the coronavirus and will, if necessary, update the above precautionary measures prior to the Annual General Meeting. We encourage that all those who intend to participate at the meeting stay updated via www.suominen.fi, on potential further measures.



